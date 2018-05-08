'Health conscious' welder was unaware of heart disease and died after taking alcohol and cocaine

By Louise Roseingrave

A 39-year-old man with a family risk of heart disease died after taking cocaine and alcohol on a night out.

Ambrose Given from Knockagarron, Convoy, Co Donegal was not aware he suffered from heart disease, family members said. He was found dead on October 28, 2016, at the Clayton Hotel after a night out with friends in Dublin.

The man, a self-employed welder, was known to look after his health, Dublin Coroner's Court heard. He was an avid cyclist and brought prepared healthy lunches to work.

He had a pre-existing heart condition identified at autopsy that made him particularly vulnerable, Dublin Coroner’s Court heard.

“Ambrose had heart disease, a narrowing of the left coronary artery. He had alcohol and some cocaine in his system. It is known that if you have underlying heart disease both of those agents can provoke your heart to stop beating. That’s what the pathologist thinks happened,” Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane said.

“It may have been sufficient to critically reduce the blood supply to his heart, resulting in sudden death,” the coroner said.

Speaking from the public gallery, the man’s father said he was health conscious, interested in cycling and rallying. He drank very little according to his father.

Mr Given, who worked in Dublin and lived in Co Meath, planned a night out with friends and booked a Dublin hotel room on the night of October 27, 2016. He met friends at a bar at 6.30pm and returned to his hotel with two others at 1.45am. His friend said he left Mr Given alone in the hotel room at around 4am after he fell asleep. Mr Given was found in the room by hotel staff at 1pm the following day.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem report gave the cause of death as cocaine and alcohol intoxication on a background of coronary heart disease. A toxicology screening found a ‘modest’ of both cocaine and alcohol in his system. He had a blood alcohol level of 49 milligrams per cent.

Cocaine and alcohol can cause coronary artery spasm while increasing metabolic demands, the coroner said.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane returned a verdict of misadventure.