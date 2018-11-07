Health Committee to continue debate on abortion legislation

A marathon debate on the new abortion legislation continues today at the Oireachtas Health Committee.

TDs and Senators spent more than nine hours yesterday discussing the finer details of the Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill.

Committee members are considering around 180 amendments to the legislation but less than half of these had been discussed by the time the meeting adjourned.

Among the proposals discussed was one to allow nurses and midwives to carry out terminations.

Another amendment would stop public money paying for abortion services.

Responding to the amendment, Health Minister Simon Harris asked if it would right to send women who have been raped or have suffered a fatal foetal abnormality a medical bill.

The committee resumes its deliberations at 9am this morning.

