Head of Young Scientist exhibition calls for more opportunities for women

The head of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition is calling for equal opportunities for women in science.

This week saw the launch of the Action Plan for Education, which aims to increase girls participation in STEM subjects by 40% over the next 10 years.

Today marks the first ever UN International Day of Females in Science.

Mari Cahalane, from the Young Scientist Expo, said that they have seen a dramatic rise in female participation over the last number of years.

"We've seen that 60%+ of our participants for the lat number of years have been girls," she said.

- Digital desk