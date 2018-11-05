'He kept winking at me': Man tells court why he got into fight

By Stephen Maguire

A man caught fighting by Gardai told a court that he became embroiled in a row after the other man kept winking at him in a bar.

Ryan Daly was caught by Gardai in a fight with two other men at 2.24am at High Road in Letterkenny, Co Donegal on October 22nd last.

Daly was identified by the Gardai as the main aggressor and was arrested.

When arrested he told Gardai "For f***s sake, f*** off.'

Daly, from Stonebridge Court, Shankhill in Dublin, had only arrived in County Donegal two days previously to start a carpentry apprenticeship.

Judge Paul Kelly asked Daly, aged 19, who was charged with public order offences, why he was fighting with the other man.

"Because he kept winking at me in the pub," replied Daly which sent laughter through the courtroom.

Judge Kelly said that he didn't know about Shankhill in Dublin but this sort of behaviour will not be tolerated in Letterkenny.

He was told that Daly's apprenticeship will last six months and he earns €310 a week.

Judge Kelly said he would leave Daly without a conviction if he pays €100 to St Vincent de Paul.

He adjourned the case until December 7th next.