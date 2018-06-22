Hate crimes increasing substantially since 2013

Back to Ireland Home

Hate crimes continue to rise in Ireland as the Government stalls implementing legislation to tackle the issue.

Cross-party TDs are lobbying to safeguard minority groups in Ireland against violent attacks.

125 hate crimes were recorded in 2013, with the number increasing substantially each year since then.

Fianna Fáil TD and Spokesperson on Equality Fiona O'Loughlin says legislation needs to progress quickly.

I think there's no doubt that there is a case to be made in terms of protecting people who are being exploited and who are being abused because of their disability, their sexual orientation, their race or their colour.
KEYWORDS: Racism

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland