Hate crimes increasing substantially since 2013
Hate crimes continue to rise in Ireland as the Government stalls implementing legislation to tackle the issue.
Cross-party TDs are lobbying to safeguard minority groups in Ireland against violent attacks.
125 hate crimes were recorded in 2013, with the number increasing substantially each year since then.
Fianna Fáil TD and Spokesperson on Equality Fiona O'Loughlin says legislation needs to progress quickly.
