Harris says people need to remember value of vaccinations as 11 cases of measles confirmed

The Health Minister says people need to remember the value of vaccinations.

Health Minister Simon Harris.

It comes as 11 cases of the measles have been confirmed in Dublin

Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, as well as a red rash that starts on the head and spreads down the body.

Minister Simon Harris says people need to be protected from the disease: "In recent years in this country, we had seen a decline in vaccination rates. I am encouraged that a number of those rates are now increasing again.

I do hope as well as following the important public health advice from the HSE that this will also be an opportunity for people to remember the value of vaccination can keep their kids safe.

- Digital Desk