Harris says people need to remember value of vaccinations as 11 cases of measles confirmed
The Health Minister says people need to remember the value of vaccinations.
It comes as 11 cases of the measles have been confirmed in Dublin
Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, as well as a red rash that starts on the head and spreads down the body.
Minister Simon Harris says people need to be protected from the disease: "In recent years in this country, we had seen a decline in vaccination rates. I am encouraged that a number of those rates are now increasing again.
