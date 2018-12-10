Harris: January timeline for abortion services introduction not a deadline or political project

The Health Minister insists his January timeline for the introduction of abortion services is not a deadline or political project.

Dublin's three maternity hospitals have already said they cannot guarantee terminations will be available from the start of next year.

Simon Harris is due to meet with representatives from the medical profession today involved in the rollout of the service.

The abortion legislation is due to continue its passage through the Seanad today.

Minister Harris has told the Times Ireland edition he hopes the January timeline can be kept to so more women do not have to travel abroad for a termination.

- Digital Desk