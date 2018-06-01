Harris: Health service does have the capacity for abortion services

The Health Minister has insisted that our health system does have the capacity to provide abortion services.

Concerns have been raised that there are insufficient resources and that it could have an impact on waiting lists for other procedures.

Simon Harris has said women that need abortions are already in our health system and the issue of capacity is not raised in relation to other treatments.

He said: "This is 5,000 women a year, roughly.

"It's a number that I hope we can reduce, through ancillary recommendations reducing crisis pregnancy.

"his is a very small number of women who deserve to be cared for in their own country."