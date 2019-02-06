Harris faces further questioning amid spiraling costs of National Children's Hospital

The Health Minister will face more questions today about the rising cost of the National Children's Hospital.

Simon Harris is due to appear before the Oireachtas Health Committee later to explain why it has risen to over €1.7bn.

The new terms of reference for the investigation say the review of the spiralling costs should be completed by March 29.

It will also aim to find accountability from key parties involved in managing the finances of the project.

It is after the initial investigation was told not to find individuals culpable.