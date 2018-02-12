Harris confirms 'precautionary' HSE review of foetal monitors

The Health Minister Simon Harris has said the HSE is reviewing how foetal monitors are being used in our hospitals.

It follows concerns raised in an RTE Investigates programme about a technical issue with a monitor used at 11 Irish hospitals.

The manufacturers Phillips warned in 2009 of potential injuries or deaths if staff were not re-trained in the use of the machines.

The HSE says it will meet the company this week.

Simon Harris has tried to reassure pregnant women about the scans. He said: "(The HSE) has decided to put in place a precautionary look-back to check that these monitors are being correctly used in all our hospitals and to make sure there's no patient safety risk to anyone.

"I would say to any woman going into our maternity services today that all of the hospitals have been re-issued with the guidance. This is about guidance so that those using the monitors know how to correctly interpret the results.

"It's a precautionary measure being taken by the HSE."