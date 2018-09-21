Harris: Abortion services will be in place by January

Abortion services will be in place in Ireland by January.

The Health Minister says they are on track to deliver on time following the referendum in May.

The Health Minister Simon Harris has confirmed women will have to wait three days for abortions once they have seen their GP under the new legislation.

The wait period has been criticised as slighting women's ability to make decisions about their own healthcare .

While this week doctors told an Oireachtas Health Committee there's no medical reason to wait.

But Minister Harris said there will be no amendments to the bill.

Simon Harris confirmed they are on track with delivering abortion services in January.

Next week he'll bring the final version of legislation to Cabinet and publish it.

It will be introduced to the Dail the following week and he aims to have it passed in both houses of the Oireachtas by the end of November.

He also appealed to TDs and Senators not to oppose the legislation despite their personal views as voters have given their view and instructed them to pass it.

