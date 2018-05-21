'Hard cases' can be dealt with without full repeal, claims Toibin; Harris says 'frightening' that women still face legal threat

The government could have dealt with the so called 'hard cases' in the abortion debate without raising the spectre of abortion on demand, according to Sinn Fein's Peadar Toibin.

Mr Toibin said the government has got their proposals for abortion all wrong and says the repeal of the 8th Amendment would needlessly remove all rights for the unborn from the constitution.

Mr Toibin urged the electorate not to lose sight of the fact that the hard cases of rape and fatal foetal abnormality make up a very small amount of the total number of abortions being carried out today.

The Sinn Fein TD said there should have been a different approach to deal with these hard cases.

"If Simon Harris was real about trying to develop legislation around those individuals with life limiting conditions and those who suffered rape then he could easily have brought about a constitutional amendment, and still could, which would allow for that to happen without leading for situation where 98% of those children being aborted will be healthy babies.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Simon Harris has said it is "frightening" that unless citizens vote to liberalise the country's strict abortion laws, women will continue to face the threat of jail for terminating a pregnancy.

Mr Harris said that, as long as an amendment which gives equal right to life of the woman and the unborn remains in the Constitution, a penalty was legally required.

"That's quite frightening," he said. "People who are going to go out to vote on Friday need to know that."

He added: "I don't give instructions to doctors to call the police... but it shouldn't take away from the reality."

Mr Harris went on to criticise the Catholic Church for their views on social issues.

He said the church has been wrong during a number of previous campaigns including divorce and the introduction of contraception and hit out at sermons from the pulpit at events where there's children present

"The Church are entitled to their views, absolutely... but they should also expect to be scrutinsed on their record in terms of the views they have had on other issues."

Minister Simon Harris says what happened with @JohnHalligan is disappointing. Says church are entitled to their view but abortion debate should be left out of ceremonies like Communions and Confirmations pic.twitter.com/Td8LtleOW0 — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 21, 2018

- Digital Desk & Press Association