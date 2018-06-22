Harbour policeman who claimed he suffered campaign of bullying by employer settes case

By Ann O'Loughlin

A harbour policeman who claimed he was subjected to a campaign of bullying by his employer has settled his High Court action for damages.

Garry Kelly (57), of Rory O'Connor Park, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin, sued the Dun Laoghaire Harbour Company for personal injury he said he suffered as a result of the campaign. He claimed company CEO Gerry Dunne was mainly responsible for the bullying.

The harbour company denied his claims.

The case was due to take six weeks and Mr Kelly was under cross-examination when Mr Justice Seamus Noonan told the parties he may have to make directions under new rules as to how the case is to proceed due to the predicted time it was going to take.

When it resumed, the judge was told the parties were now talking and sought time to continue doing so.

Later, he was told it has been settled and could be struck out. The judge was also told any order for costs could be vacated and it should be noted that no sum had been paid for loss of earnings.

Mr Justice Noonan congratulated the parties and hoped what had been a traumatic period for Mr Kelly was now at an end and he could resume some semblance of normality in his life for himself, his wife and their child.

He also said Mr Dunne, the CEO, should not be concerned about what had been said during the case because they were "merely allegations". He hoped he too can get on with life.

In his action, Mr Kelly, who started as a harbour constable in 1983 and was later promoted to superintendent, said the bullying by Mr Dunne began after he became chief executive in 2009.

He claimed Mr Dunne instructed others in the firm not to have any dealings with him. He said the first incident with Mr Dunne was a row over a changeover of salary payments from fortnightly to monthly.

He claimed that during a meeting with Mr Dunne, his boss told him he would "pay the consequences" of opposing the change. He claimed Mr Dunne was persistently abusive and threatening towards him.

He also claimed the company tried to pressurise him into redundancy in 2009.

The court heard that around this time firm was suffering losses due to an 86 per cent cut in revenue when Stena reduced its payment for berthing facilities in Dun Laoghaire.

He claimed the company refused to pay part of college fees it has agreed to pay when Mr Kelly took up further education courses and only paid them when he took legal action.

He said he was singled out for disciplinary action and that the company instructed a private investigator to watch and pursue him.

As a result of what happened to him, he claimed he required hospitalisation for severe depression and requires ongoing medication. He said he had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder in 2012.

He claimed he has not received a salary for years and told the court that in an effort to provide for the family, his wife had sold jewellery and had also had to sell household goods at car boot sales.