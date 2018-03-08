Half of women feel employers doing enough to improve gender diversity, survey finds
08/03/2018 - 08:03:00Back to International Women’s Day Ireland Home
Only half of women feel that their employers are doing enough to improve gender diversity, a survey has found.
A new survey by PwC shows that 42% of women are nervous about the impact starting a family might have on their career, while 48% of new mothers feel overlooked for promotions.
58% said greater transparency is the biggest step employers can take to improve the situation.
The research for International Women's Day also reveals that 82% of women are confident in their ability to fulfil their career aspirations and 73% are actively seeking career advancement opportunities.
PwC surveyed over 3,600 professional women and the survey included respondents from employers across 27 industry sectors and from over 60 countries worldwide.
Join the conversation - comment here