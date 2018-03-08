Half of women feel employers doing enough to improve gender diversity, survey finds

Only half of women feel that their employers are doing enough to improve gender diversity, a survey has found.

A new survey by PwC shows that 42% of women are nervous about the impact starting a family might have on their career, while 48% of new mothers feel overlooked for promotions.

58% said greater transparency is the biggest step employers can take to improve the situation.

The research for International Women's Day also reveals that 82% of women are confident in their ability to fulfil their career aspirations and 73% are actively seeking career advancement opportunities.

PwC surveyed over 3,600 professional women and the survey included respondents from employers across 27 industry sectors and from over 60 countries worldwide.