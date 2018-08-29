Half of parents feel pressure to pay school voluntary contribution
Three-quarters of primary school parents are asked to make a voluntary contribution to their child's school.
A survey carried out by the National Parents Council Primary also revealed that in some cases the request is for more than €200.
Half of the parents surveyed said they feel pressure to pay.
CEO of the National Parents Council Primary Aine Lynch says it can damage a parent's relationship with their child's school.
"We know from research that it's really important that parents engage in their children's learning and engage with the school around their children's learning," she said.
Digital Desk
