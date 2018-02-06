Half of children in third class on social media

Research has found that large numbers of young school children are putting themselves at risk online through regular contact with strangers.

A survey found over a third of 8 to 13-year-olds rarely or never talk to their parents about online safety.

Of this group without parental engagement, over 34% are in regular contact with a stranger online, and 50% use social media and messaging apps that are meant to be inaccessible to users aged under 13.

The survey found that 67% of children aged between 8 and 13 own a smartphone, and over a quarter (28%) are spending over 2 hours per day online with widespread (69%) use of social media and messaging apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat.

It has also found that 49% of third class have a social media presence and this rises to 83% by sixth class and 94% by first year in secondary school.

Fast Facts Despite age restrictions of 13 and older on many social media services, the vast majority of children that we have met already had a significant online presence;

Snapchat and Instagram remain the most popular instant messaging and social media apps along with YouTube, Musical.ly and WhatsApp amongst the 628 children surveyed;

16% of the children surveyed spent in excess of 4 hours online a day;

22% of children surveyed were in online contact with strangers. Most of these (14%) were in contact at least once a week;

At least one child in 64% of the workshops with 8-10 year olds was playing adult rated games;

Almost 70% of teachers surveyed reported that they do not feel sufficiently resourced to effectively deliver educational messages on Internet safety; this is up from 64% in 2015/16.

The figures were published by the organisation CyberSafeIreland to mark 'Safer Internet Day' to highlight the importance of parents engaging in their children’s online lives in order to keep them safe online.

"Children are exposed to a variety of risks online, as has been highlighted in recent press coverage surrounding some very disturbing cases," said Alex Cooney, CyberSafeIreland’s CEO.

"It is essential that any child who has access to the Internet, especially when they are young, only does so with guidance and supervision from a parent or carer.

"We urgently need a National Parents Campaign, much like we have had over the years for road safety and healthy eating, to provide guidance and support to parents and to create social norms around safe online use."

CyberSafeIreland has produced the following leaflet aimed at parents with helpful conversations starters around safe online use:

- Digital Desk