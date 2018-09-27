Gyproc warns of more subsidence at sinkhole near Magheracloone GAA club

A report has found "a complex and unique set of circumstances" is the most likely reason a mine collapsed in Co. Monaghan.

Its owner Gyproc Ireland says the recent transport and storage of water in an old part of the mine caused some underground pillars to collapse.

It led to the ground subsiding and a number of sinkholes developing near Magheracloone GAA club.

Gyproc says there could be more subsidence over the coming days.

The company has also confirmed support is being offered to people who have had to leave their homes, which lie in the exclusion zone.