Gun recovered and four arrested following midnight house search in Drogheda

Gardaí in Drogheda have recovered a firearm and arrested four people during an operation targeting organised crime in Co Louth.

Shortly after midnight, a house was searched by Gardaí from Drogheda assisted by members of the Armed Support Unit at Oulster Lane, Drogheda.

During the search, a handgun was recovered.

Three men, all aged in their 20s, and a woman in her 40s were arrested at the scene.

They are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 in Drogheda and Dundalk Garda Stations.

Investigations are ongoing.

Digital Desk