'Guilty of f*cking what': Dubliner's reaction to double murder conviction

Eoin Reynolds

A 35-year-old Dubliner shouted "guilty of f*cking what" when a jury convicted him of murdering two men who had arranged to sell him a stolen car.

The jury had been asked to use circumstantial evidence to convict Jason O’Driscoll of Richmond Avenue, Fairview who pleaded not guilty to murdering 31-year-old Anthony Burnett and 25-year-old Joseph Redmond, in Co Louth on March 7, 2012.

The jury of five women and seven men spent more than seven hours considering their verdicts, which the foreman said were by a ten to two majority.

As the judge thanked the jury for their service and exempted them from further duty for 15 years, O'Driscoll stood up and said: "Guilty of f*cking what."

As he left the courtroom door leading towards the cells he said there was no evidence, he was guilty of nothing and added: "F*cking crook."

Justice Michael White will hand down the mandatory sentence of life imprisonment on October 2.

He adjourned sentencing after counsel for the prosecution, Alex Owens SC, asked for time to allow the families of the deceased men put together an impact statement to be read to the court.