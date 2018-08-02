GSOC finds no evidence of high level corruption in report into du Plantier investigation

A GSOC report into the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder investigation has revealed evidence of a lack of administration and management into aspects of the investigation but has found no evidence of high-level corruption by gardaí.

The Garda Ombudsman report follows a lengthy investigation into complaints made by Ian Bailey, Jules Thomas and Marie Farrell in connection with the murder of Sophie Toscan Du Plantier.

GSOC has found no evidence of the high-level corruption by gardaí alleged by the complainants Ian Bailey, Jules Thomas and Marie Farrell.

Ian Bailey and Jules Thomas had both been arrested during the course of the garda investigation. Neither had been charged with any offence in relation to the probe. Ms Farrell was considered a witness in the garda investigation.

"A number of factors led to Ian Bailey being identified as a suspect at an early stage of the murder inquiry—his subsequent arrest and the arrest of his partner, Jules Thomas, therefore could not, as the complainants allege, have been construed as unlawful or illegal," the report said.

GSOC also found no evidence that Ms Farrell was coerced or intimidated into making false statements against Mr Bailey.

GSOC added that it appears that journalists were in possession of sensitive information about the murder at the time of the garda murder enquiry.

The Garda Ombudsman was seriously concerned by the amount of evidence cannected to the investigation that is missing.

"Pages missing from the original garda “Jobs Books” in relation to the garda murder investigation are of the most concern to GSOC," the report reads.

"These books form a complete record of all activity undertaken in respect of a major or critical incident (or investigation) along with the rationale for the decisions made.

"This concern is compounded further by the fact that the specific pages missing are from an area of the book when Ian Bailey seems to have first been identified as a potential suspect in the murder by gardaí – and as such, they are potentially very significant.

The books are hard-backed in nature, A4 in size and the pages are retained in the book by way of a glued-in spine. As a result, it would not be possible for pages to simply fall out of the book by accident and for them to be removed, this would have to have been a deliberate act.

There was no explanation offered by gardaí for the missing pages. GSOC concluded that there was "a lack of administration and management of the incident room" during the murder investigation, but no malpractive or corruption.

"The significant amount of missing original garda documentation, witness statements, suspect files and physical exhibits in the garda murder investigation suggest to GSOC that there was a lack of administration and management of the incident room (even when viewed through the lens of the time) as opposed to clear evidence of malpractice or corruption.

