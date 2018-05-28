Growing up LGBT in Ireland 'still quite difficult', says report

Ireland is still a difficult place for young LGBT people to live, even after the marriage equality referendum, according to the head of Belong To at the launch of its annual report today.

Last year the national organisation for LGBTI young people reached more than 150,000 students with its anti-bullying Stand Up Awareness week.

Executive Director of BelongTo Moninne Griffith says young LGBT people still face bullying, isolation and rejection.

She said: "Ireland should change what it means to grow up LGBT with marriage equality three years ago, but people need to know that it is still quite difficult.

"The most recent report, LGBT Ireland, showed that young LGBT people are twice as likely to self-harm and three times as likely to contemplate suicide.

"That's because of the fear of rejection, isolation and the bullying that they experience."

- Digital Desk