Growing support for ban on unhealthy foods in school vending machines

There is growing support for unhealthy foods to be banned from vending machines in schools.

It follows a recommendation in a Government report on the future health of our children.

Vicki Mooney is a patient advocate for the European Association for the Study of Obesity - she says it is a step in the right direction.

She said: "We have approximately 80,000 primary age kids in Ireland who unfortunately suffer with obesity.

Of them, about 75% experience bullying and unfortunately what comes along with that is binge eating as a coping mechanism.

"So introducing a healthier approach in the education system surrounded by other tools is fantastic."

