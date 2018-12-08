Groups to protest religious influence on National Maternity Hospital in Dublin

Protesters will be taking to the streets of Dublin today demanding that the new National Maternity Hospital be free of religious influence.

Members of the Irish Council of Civil Liberties, the National Woman's Council of Ireland and the Union of Students in Ireland, as well as a number of politicians, are expected to attend the demonstration at the Spire on O'Connell Street this afternoon.

Organisers of the event, The Campaign against Church Ownership of Women's Healthcare, say they are disgusted at the current proposals around ownership and governance.

A model of the new National Maternity Hospital.

Spokesperson for the group, Donna Cooney, said it has not been handled well by the Government.

Ms Cooney said: "I think it's a complete mess, and it's unfortunate that it has got to that. I suppose it shows a lack of foresight in relation to this, but I think that a way has to be found.

"I would urge that the Minister would sit down with us and talk to us about a way that we could solve this and if it does mean it's delayed, which is unfortunate, I think that's necessary.

"We are better off getting it right."