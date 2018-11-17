Groups to hold climate action protest in Dublin
A climate action protest will take place in Dublin City Centre this afternoon.
There are calls for immediate government action on climate change, habitat destruction, and the over-exploitation of natural resources.
The protest is a display of solidarity with the Extinction Rebellion movement in the UK.
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan says Ireland needs to tackle the issue of climate change.
He said: "They did our initial event three weeks ago in London and they set this date as the big day when they are having a major protest in London.
"They are arranging all sorts of non-violent, non-direct actions and in solidarity with that, various organisations here say we need to say the same things and be seen to show the same message in Ireland."
