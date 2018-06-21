Groups expected to protest outside US embassy over immigrant separation policy

Protesters will gather outside the US embassy in Dublin later today demanding children already locked up in detention centres to be released.

The protest is due to begin at 4pm

The #USA's policy of separating children from parents is nothing short of torture. Join us Thurs 21 June, 4pm @USEmbassyDublin & tell the USA to stop forcibly separating families. Followed by @UnitedARacism's demo from 5pm https://t.co/L9es5NPJcw#FamiliesBelongTogether pic.twitter.com/uLk1V9K2AY — Amnesty Ireland (@AmnestyIreland) June 19, 2018

Colm O'Gorman from Amnesty International Ireland says the policy has already had a devastating impact.

He said: "Entire families have been devastated by these barbaric options.

"Families deserve to be together as they seek asylum in the US, something they're legally entitled to do and this practice was never acceptable.

"Yes it has to come to an end and that's welcome but steps have to be now taken to reunite children, to repair the appaling harm that has been done and to reform the approach in the US to ensure that this never ever happens again."

