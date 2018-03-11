Group of Irish in Australia accused of being behind scams across Gold Coast

A group of Irish people in Australia are accused of being behind a series of scams across the Gold Coast.

Police say groups of men, and women with children, have been targetting small businesses and elderly residents since January.

12 separate incidents are being investigated.

Tony Flemming from Queensland Police told 9 News in Brisbane, that some people have been scammed out of thousands of dollars.

“These are serious allegations and we’d very much like to hear their side of the story,” the detective superintendent said.

“Five men are alleged to have defrauded an elderly man of more than AUS$25,000 for repairs to a roof that wasn’t conducted.”

