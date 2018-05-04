Group displays anti-abortion banners outside Rotunda Hospital despite pleas to refrain

A group holding graphic anti-abortion banners held another protest outside the Rotunda Hospital last night.

The Irish Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform has been displaying the images outside maternity hospitals, showing foetuses at various stages of development.

The Rotunda tweeted to say yesterday evening's incident was despite previous pleas asking them to stop.

The group have now moved on. Thank you for the understanding and the outpouring of support over this week. It means a lot to our patients and staff. https://t.co/FYPdBm3JjZ — The Rotunda Hospital (@RotundaHospital) May 3, 2018

Counter-protesters turned up to try and cover the posters.

They go by the name "Radical Queers Resist" and one woman, who is part of the group, explained why they decided to voice their opposition.

Gardai are on site but we would like to warn any patients, visitors & passers-by in the area of these potentionally distressing images. — The Rotunda Hospital (@RotundaHospital) May 3, 2018

She said: "We just decided that we weren't prepared for this to go on in our streets and for them to have these images which are really quite harmful and distressing, outside when pregnant people are going in.

"They might be going in diagnosed with fatal foetal abnormalities, they might be going through miscarriages, they might be going through unwanted pregnancies or through wanted pregnancies.

"It's just all quite distressing images to see when you're going through these things."

The group say they will be "on call" to voice their opposition at future demonstrations.

They said: "We're unhappy with this kind of thing happening on our streets and we have a Facebook page, an Instagram and a Twitter account.

"And if we see people messaging to say these images are up and they are upsetting, we'll try our best if we can to get there and try and do something about it."