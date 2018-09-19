Group demanding pay restoration for Defence Forces to take protest to Leinster House

A demand for pay restoration in the Defence Forces is being taken to the gates of Leinster House today.

Veterans are marching in a 'Parade for Respect and Loyalty', and will be joined by families of serving members.

The group Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces says there's an exodus of personnel, due to low pay, and poor conditions.

Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces protest from 2017

Spokesperson Shelley Cotter said the government has no real respect for members of the Irish Defence Forces.

She said: "I think the whole point of this thing is that respect and loyalty have never come from our Government.

"Our Government has never treated the Defence Forces with the respect that they are due - they seem to be very proud of pinning medals on their chests but medals don't feed families."

Digital Desk