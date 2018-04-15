Group concerned about how Eighth Amendment is 'misrepresented'

The 'Medical Alliance for the 8th' says it is concerned the debate about repeal is being misrepresented.

The group is made up of doctors, nurses, midwives and other professionals who support keeping the Eighth Amendment in place.

They say it does not hinder medical staff's ability to provide safe maternal care to pregnant women.

Kerry GP, Dr Andrew O'Riordan, says the group believes there is a lot of misinformation in the public domain.

Dr O'Riordan said: "The main concern is the way the 8th Amendment is being represented. The 8th Amendment guarantees the right to life of the mother and the baby.

"As a result doctors in Ireland approach maternal care by treating two patients, we treat the pregnant mother and we treat the baby as well.

"And with that approach, Ireland has been one of the safest countries in the world to be a pregnant woman, it's also one of the safest countries to be an unborn baby."