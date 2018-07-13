Group calls for no convictions for people caught with small amounts of drugs

A leading charity has said people caught with a small amount of drugs shouldn’t be convicted of a crime.

The Government is currently considering alternative approaches to the possession of illegal drugs for personal use.

Merchants Quay Ireland says it would only apply to people caught with small amounts of drugs like €30 worth of cannabis

CEO Tony Geoghegan said they are trying to be realistic.

He said: "It's not an issue bout being soft on drugs.

"This is an issue about being pragmatic and about trying to support people through drug use with the notion that it doesn't have to be a full stop."

