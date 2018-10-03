'Groundbreaking' alcohol legislation passes the Dáil

The Public Health Alcohol Bill has passed all stages in the Dáil this evening.

The legislation has taken nearly three years to get through the house.

It includes restrictions on advertising and sale of alcohol, and has faced stiff opposition from the drinks industry.

The Health Minister Simon Harris says tonight's outcome is significant for the country's health.

"This is the first time in the history of our State, we have endeavoured to use public health legislation to address issues in relation to alcohol," said Minister Harris.

"It is, therefore, a groundbreaking measure.

"For the first time in our history, we are legislating for alcohol as it affects our health and it is right and proper that we do that."

