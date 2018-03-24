Green Party plan to 'triple seats' and 'steer the country in a more sustainable direction'

The second day of the Greens' Annual Convention kicks off today.

The party's focus will be on preparing for the elections, which it believes will happen in the next year.

Councillor Ciaran Cuffe's campaign as a candidate in the European Elections in Dublin will also start today.

Eamon Ryan.

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan says they need to boost their seats.

He said: "No one knows when our next general election will be but most people think it is within the next year so we have to get ready for that.

"We know that there are local and European elections for sure in May next year and what we are planning to do is actually triple our seats - to actually increase in the councils, to go back to European Parliament and to go back to the Dáil with a sufficient number of seats to try and get into Government and steer the country in a more sustainable direction."

- Digital Desk