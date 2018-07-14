Green Party hits out at planned capacity increase at Poolbeg incinerator

The Green Party is hitting out at the planned increase in capacity at the Poolbeg incinerator in Dublin.

It says it would have a hugely negative effect on local residents and would lead to at least 18 more trucks per day passing through the area.

The comments come after the news that Covanta - the U.S. firm operating the facility - is to apply to boost incineration capacity at Poolbeg by 90,000 tonnes per annum.

Green Party Councillor Claire Byrne says this latest development is disappointing, but not surprising.

Poolbeg Incinerator.

