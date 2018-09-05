Green Party calls for 'public conversation' instead of 'rushing through' referendum on woman's place in the home

Update - 9.25am: The Green Party is calling for a "proper conversation" to be held before a referendum on the woman's place in the home.

The vote to change the constitutional reference was proposed for October 26, the same day as the presidential vote.

Green Party Deputy leader Catherine Martin says the issue needs further debate.

Ms Martin said: "Bring in witnesses in from both sides before a committee or indeed another Citizens Assembly, or maybe a special committee like the one that was set up ahead of the last most recent referendum.

"And have that conversation and have the experts in and debate that ahead of the referendum.

"That's what we're seeking, a public conversation around this instead of just rushing through."

6.35am: National Women's Council urges Govt to delay referendum on woman's place in the home

The Government is being urged not to hold a referendum on the woman's place in the home this year.

The National Women's Council of Ireland says the Constitutional reference to a woman's place is "undoubtedly sexist", and that a "public discussion" on the issue is needed, before it is put to the people.

The council says simply removing the article will do nothing to recognise the men and women that give care in the home.

NWCI Director, Orla O'Connor, says the chance to talk about the issue and things around it are important.

NWCI Director, Orla O'Connor

Ms O'Connor said: "There needs to be a much broader discussion in relation to that article and particularly in relation.

"That's why the National Women's Council is calling for the Government and the Oireachtas committee, which will meet today to discuss it, is to have this referendum in 2019 after we have that broader public discussion."