Green bin charges could increase in five years, says Panda Waste

Panda Waste says it will not be increasing its new green bin charges for at least five years.

The waste company is to start charging for its green recycling bin from next month.

Households will now pay 80c per lift and just under 5c for every kilo, or around €21 a year.

It will affect 125,000 customers in Dublin before the regime is rolled out elsewhere.

The company says it has no choice but to introduce the charges because China - which used to take 95% of our plastic - is basically "closed".

Head of Recycling Des Crinion has denied that the charges are the thin end of the wedge.

"I'm quite confident and happy today to say that this is it. We are not going to increase this charge," he said.

We are quite happy that we can sustain this charge.

"This is a subsidy to help us continue recycling, to continue to do the right thing and I'm happy to say here and now that this charge will not be increased.

"We can give a commitment for quite a number of years on this, five years for instance."

- Digital Desk