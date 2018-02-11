Greater proportion of Irish women die from cancer in Ireland than anywhere else in EU

A total of 30% of Irish women die from cancer, compared to the EU average of 23%.

According to the Sunday Times, the latest Eurostat figures show cancer accounts for a higher proportion of deaths among women here than anywhere else in the EU.

Lung cancer is the biggest killer of Irish women while breast cancer survival rates have improved - mainly as a result of Breastcheck and better use of chemotherapy.

Ireland also has one of the worst cervical cancer mortality rates in the EU.

