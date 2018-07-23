Grants announced for schools providing new Leaving Cert subjects

The government has announced the allocation of grants for schools providing new Leaving Certificate subjects.

From September, 40 secondary schools will offer Computer Science, while 64 will offer Physical Education as subjects.

€450,000 is being provided to the schools involved in the first phase of the rollout of the new Leaving Certificate subjects in September.

Physical Education will be offered in 64 secondary schools across the country, with funding going towards the cost of digital devices for students to complete course assessment components.

The grants for the 40 schools offering Computer Science will go towards the purchase of connector devices.

Minister for Education Richard Bruton says he wants to make sure the education system keeps pace with the changing society and economic needs of the country.

Digital Desk