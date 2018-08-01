Grandparents who look after grandchildren could be in line for €1,000 annual payment
01/08/2018 - 08:19:21Back to Ireland Home
Grandparents who help mind their grandchildren could be in line for a €1,000 annual payment under new budget proposals.
The Independent Alliance called for the 'Grandparent and Grandchild Reimbursement Scheme' in their pre-budget meeting with the Finance Minister.
The self-assessed payment would be available to all grandparents who help out with childcare for more than 10 hours a week.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here