Grandfather collects €500k EuroMillions Plus jackpot won with numbers based on grandkids' birthdays

A Co. Clare man revealed today how he broke the news of his €500,000 EuroMillions Plus win to his children on a WhatsApp conference call.

He was one of two big winners through the doors of National Lottery HQ today to collect big prizes. He bought his winning ticket for the EuroMillions Plus draw last Tuesday, January 22, online.

The Clare man said, with some of his children living abroad, he thought a WhatsApp call was the perfect way to break the news of his good fortune.

He said: “They were a bit worried when I asked them to go on a WhatsApp call at 7.30pm the day after the draw, but I assured them it was good news.

"The job I had trying to convince them I wasn’t joking was another thing.”

“I pick the same five numbers every draw based on the birthdays of my first five grandchildren, so I have them to thank for my lucky win. I’ll look after them all surely.”

Meanwhile, two Co. Monaghan brothers collected €148,179 after matching five numbers plus the Bonus on the Lotto Draw from Wednesday, January 30.

The pair, who have been playing the Lotto together for almost 30 years, made sure they did a day's work first before they travelled to Dublin to collect their winnings.

They bought their winning ticket at the Tir Chonaill Service Station, Dublin Road, Carrickmacross.

“We were up extra early to do a day's work."

"We are delighted with the win. I had booked a family holiday to America anyway for June so we can make it extra special – and there is talk of a new kitchen,” one of the brothers said.