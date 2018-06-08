GPs to meet and discuss concerns in wake of abortion referendum
GPs will meet tomorrow to discuss their concerns in the wake of the abortion referendum.
The National Association of General Practitioners says there has been no engagement with the Department of Health on how it plans to roll out a doctor-led abortion service.
It says it is receiving a dozen calls every day from GPs who want clarity on the issue.
The group meets in Portlaoise tomorrow.
- Digital Desk
