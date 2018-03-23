GP's to discuss state of the nation's healthcare this weekend

GPs will discuss the state of the nation's healthcare this weekend.

The National Association of General Practitioners is holding its AGM in Cork today and tomorrow.

Talks will centre on the Sláintecare plan which aims to shift services out of hospitals and into primary care delivered by local medics.

President of the NAGP Dr Emmett Kerin says early intervention is vital for keeping people healthy.

He said: "With chronic disease like diabetes, if you're proactive and manage that disease before the diabetic gets to the stage where they lose a limb, need an operation, their eyesight is affected or they have a heart attack, that you intervene before that so you're not getting to that point."

- Digital Desk