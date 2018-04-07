GPs: Minister welcome at IMO conference but 'we need action'

The Health Minister Simon Harris will today come face-to-face with angry GPs meeting in Killarney, County Kerry.

Mr Harris is set to address the annual conference for the Irish Medical Organisation this afternoon.

The Department is already on a collision course with GPs over the amount of money owed to doctors due to previous pay cuts.

There have also been calls for another 7,000 extra hospital beds to be made available, while delegates have accused the Government of "spin".

IMO past president Dr Ray Walley says they are looking for action.

Dr Walley said: "He will get a good reception, we are delighted he is coming down, he has been a listening minister, but we need action. Because of words we now need action.

"We need the support of the Government, the minister needs the support of the Government in ensuring that we can meet the care needs of our patients, which we are effectively not doing at the moment."