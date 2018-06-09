GPs meeting to discuss what is needed for doctor-led abortion service

The group that represents most of the country's GPs are meeting today to discuss what is needed for a doctor-led abortion service.

The emergency meeting of the National Association of General Practitioners comes after the vote to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

The group are concerned they do not have the resources to provide the service and they are still waiting to be contacted by the Department of Health.

Health Minister Simon Harris says they will put clinical guidelines in place and then engage with unions and representative bodies.

President of the NAGP, Maitiu O’Tuathail, says women should be able to access the service safely, while doctors should be fully covered.

He said: "We need to make sure that we have systems in place that when women do access these services they can do so respectfully with free access and that they are not met with protestors or posters.

"As GPs we are required to have medical insurance and at the moment it remains unclear as to what impact the provision of abortion services in Ireland will or will not have on general practitioners."

- Digital Desk