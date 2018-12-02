GPs entitled to 'conscientious objection' in providing abortion services, Harris says

The Minister for Health Simon Harris has said that GPs are entitled to "conscientious objection" when it comes to providing new abortion services from January.

However, Mr Harris said they have to provide information about abortion.

The Irish College of General Practitioners is holding an extraordinary general meeting this afternoon to discuss issues around the service.

The ICGP says it is in favour of an opt-in to the scheme.

Doctors and healthcare professionals have a right to conscientious objection. Women also have a right to healthcare though. One right cannot trump another. Just like all citizens, doctors have different views and that’s ok. But the people have spoken and the campaign is over — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) December 2, 2018

Mr Harris says a helpline will also be set up to help women find doctors willing to carry out the service.

"No doctor, no nurse, no midwife is obligated to provide this [abortion] if they conscientiously object," he said.

But I can't fathom a situation where somebody in crisis, perhaps even a rape victim, would sit in front of a doctor and say 'I need help' and the doctor would say 'there's the door'.

"That's not what I know of doctors in this country.

"We have done things to further help, because I don't want women to find themselves in those awkward situations either, so we are establishing a 24/7 helpline that will be a medically-staffed helpline," he said.

Digital Desk