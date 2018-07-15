GPs criticise 'unjust' system of validating waiting lists

The system for validating hospital waiting lists has been labelled 'unjust' by GPs.

They are calling on the Minister for Health to reform the process of validation.

The National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) met yesterday over the issue.

It says patients and GP practices have been inundated with letters looking for confirmation a patient still requires an appointment.

President of the NAGP, Dr Maithu O' Tuahail, says the current system impacts on the most vulnerable patients.

"We feel that the current process in its current guise really stands to affect the most vulnerable in society; the frail, the vulnerable, those who have difficulty reading, the homeless, the elderly and minority communities," he said.

It's an unjust process and it is a clear attempt by the minister to manipulate waiting lists to make them seem shorter than they actually are.

