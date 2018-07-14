GPs claim government manipulating hospital waiting lists

The Government has been accused by the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) of manipulating hospital waiting lists.

The NAGP met today to discuss concerns over the validation process of those waiting for appointments.

In recent weeks, the organisation says GP Practices have received hundreds of letters from the HSE to verify patients still requiring an appointment.

While patients are also receiving letters.

NAGP President Dr Maitiu O'Tuathail believes it is an attempt to make waiting lists look smaller: "In the two weeks we've seen a significant and dramatic increase in the number of validation letters being sent to GPs," said Dr O'Tuathail.

"Some of our practices have received over 100 such letter this week alone.

"So, we believe this is a cynical, political ploy to manipulate waiting lists and make them appear smaller."

Digital Desk