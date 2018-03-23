GPs call for action on contracts and appeal for government to #SaveGeneralPractice

The National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) have highlighted increasing frustration amongst GPs and suggested that a sense of bewilderment is 'encouraging our young, highly trained GPs to emigrate and our experienced, well respected GPs to retire early'.

In a statement today as the group - who are holding their AGM today and tomorrow in the Clayton Silver Springs Hotel in Cork - said these facts were exacerbating an already under resourced GP service.

It went on: "Due to the Financial Emergency Measures in Public Interest (FEMPI) cuts imposed a number of years ago we expect these ever present issues to be widely discussed and debated over the weekend.

"A ballot was issued to our members last week. The results speak for themselves. We asked our members ‘Would you sign a new GP contract that has not been equally negotiated by the NAGP?’

"Of the 1152 responses, 84% of our members said No, they would not sign a new GP contract. We are aware that GPs were becoming increasingly vexed at the lack of action in terms of negotiating a new contract."

Dr Emmet Kerin, President of the NAGP went on to say that since 2013 the NAGP has warned that General Practice is in crisis as a result of FEMPI.

"We are now seeing a broken health system nationwide where new patients are unable to sign on to GP practices as they are beyond capacity. Here in Cork, Macroom is completely closed to new patients”.

"The aim of the NAGP AGM is to promote proven solutions that have worked in other jurisdictions."

Dr Kerlin said keynote speakers Professor Paul Grundy and Dr Jack Cochran will address the many crises facing GPs today and the additional crises in the wider health care system.

"We believe that the Slaintecare report has the recommendations required to tilt the healthcare service into an efficient, low cost, high value, population health management model. We hope through the auspices of Professor Grundy and our members who are early converters to a population health management model, that we can change the tide and #savegeneralpractice.

"We want to ensure there is a future for all GPs and that our patients care is carried out locally, in the heart of our communities," he concluded.

