GP body call for inquiry and describe €1.7bn cost of Children’s Hospital as 'national scandal'

The National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) has today called on the Minister for Health Simon Harris to hold an independent commission of investigation into the spiraling cost of the National Children’s Hospital.

Dr Andrew Jordan, Chairman of the NAGP said, at €1.7bn, Ireland was about to build the most expensive children’s hospital on planet Earth

"This will not deliver any extra beds for the children of Ireland. This is absolute madness. It is a national scandal. The apparent level of incompetence involved in this project is frankly preposterous”.

Dr Jordan continued: “In the private sector, if such a project quadrupled in price those responsible would be held to account and relieved of their duties.

"The negative effects of this overspend will be felt in the health service for years to come”.

Dr Maitiu O'Tuathail, President of the NAGP said every citizen of this country would feel the negative effects of the overspend.

"Other essential services will pay the price through the reduction of funding for a multitude of key health projects, such as nursing home beds, home care packages, extra nursing staff, new emergency departments and resources for community support services”.

Dr O'Tuathail continued: “Essential projects such as the building of a new Emergency Department in University Hospital Galway appear to have been put on hold as a result of this overspend. This will have a negative effect on the entire population of Connacht”.

“Furthermore this will starve General Practice of the resources so badly needed to prevent its imminent collapse”.

“What we need from Minister Harris is less running commentary and more running of the health service”.