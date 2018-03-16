Govt to review hospital parking charges

The Government has announced a review of parking charges at hospitals around the country.

The Health Minister Simon Harris says he wants to establish clear national guidelines on the issue.

It follows ongoing complaints that people with seriously ill relatives are being hit with excessive parking fees while visiting loved ones.

Spokesperson for the Irish Cancer Society, Donal Buggy, has welcomed the decision.

He said: "Car parking charges are one of the things that are within our control in the health system and it would be very welcome to have national standards, national guidelines to inform policy for hospitals.

"Also to have a system which is more compassionate for people who are ill and for people who have to visit hospitals on a regular basis over a period of time."