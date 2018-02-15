Govt to employ drones to tackle illegal dumping

Drones and CCTV are to be used in a bid to clamp down on illegal dumping.

The Government is to spend €2m this year on tackling litter black-spots around the country.

Unauthorised and bogus waste collectors will also be targeted.

Environment Minister Denis Naughten says the battle is on to catch and prosecute those responsible.

He outlined the main objective of the plan, saying: "First of all, to identify particular black-spots and clean them up and put measures in place to apprehend culprits that try and dump there again.

"The reason that I'm determined in putting investment into this is that I personally believe that illegal dumping is economic and environmental treason and we need to send out a clear message that we are not going to tolerate this."